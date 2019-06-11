MC Digital Realty opens new data center in Osaka

MC Digital Realty -- the 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corp. and Digital Realty (DLR +1.6% ) -- has opened a new data center in Osaka, Japan.

The KIX11 facility is the second on the company's Osaka connected campus.

It's anchored by a multi-megawatt, multiyear deal with a leading global cloud service provider.

The new four-story facility spans more than 23,000 square meters and delivers up to 28 megawatts of total capacity.

Along with two data centers in the Tokyo metro, that brings MC Digital Realty's portfolio to four data centers in Japan.