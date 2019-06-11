Lovesac tanks ~16% as it posts more than expected Q1 loss

Lovesac sank (LOVE -15.8% ) after it reported Q1 loss wider than analysts' expectations; Net loss was $9.1M compared to a net loss of $5.7M last year; non-GAAP operating loss was $9.1M vs. $5.4M last year.

However, sales rose 53% to $41M, while comparable-store sales jumped 43.5%, and showroom sales gained 31.7% with internet sales soared 83.5%.

Gross margins decreased 340bps to 51.3% primarily driven by the 10% tariffs on China levied by the U.S. partially offset by reduced costs of Sactionals and Sac products.

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we will continue to make critically important infrastructure investments in support of our growth while adjusting various aspects of our operations to offset much of the impact of tariffs on goods from China," said CEO Shawn Nelson."

