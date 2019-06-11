RH Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $583.69M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.