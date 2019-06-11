BlackBerry U.S. government solution named FedRAMP Ready

BlackBerry (BB +5.2% ) today says its U.S.-targeted Government Mobility Suite has achieved FedRAMP Ready status, setting up for closer ties with the American government.

Along with that designation, the offering is listed on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's Marketplace.

FedRAMP monitoring of the Government Mobility Suite will be provided out of BlackBerry's recently announced facility in Washington, D.C.

The suite offers IT administrators a single, integrated view of users, devices, applications, and policies across multi-OS endpoints and ownership models.