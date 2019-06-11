Lululemon Athletica Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $755.92M (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lulu has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward.

