Oxford Industries Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.75M (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oxm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.