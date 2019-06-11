Copper rallies on Chinese plans to accelerate infrastructure financing

Copper prices are higher after China's government announced new measures to stimulate economic activity, with Comex copper for July delivery - the most-active futures contract - recently +0.6% to $2.6775/lb.

Prices are on track to advance for the fifth time in the past seven sessions, though they are still 9.5% below their April high on fears that trade tensions will slow the global economy and hurt demand for industrial metals.

Copper's price slide has been accompanied by - and in part driven by - a dramatic increase in short positioning by money managers on the CME's high-grade copper contract.

China said overnight it would accelerate financing of major infrastructure projects through "special-purpose bonds" issued by local governments, the country's latest effort to bolster growth amid the trade dispute with the U.S.

Other industrial metals also climbed alongside copper, with, zinc, nickel and lead each advancing 1% or more on the London Metal Exchange.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, SCCO, TECK, RIO, BHP, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, CPER