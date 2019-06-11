New York and nine other AGs sue to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger

New York's attorney general confirms that the state is suing to block the $26B merger of Sprint and T-Mobile along with nine other attorneys general.

Named as plaintiffs along with the State of New York are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

They're suing Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and their parents SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY).

"If the merger is consummated, it will cause substantial harm to consumers in the Southern District of New York and across the United States," the complaint reads.