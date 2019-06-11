Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions

The Japanese Ministry of Finance suspends Citigroup (C +0.8% ) from the primary group of dealers that participate at certain Japanese government bond auctions after the bank was fined for allegedly manipulating futures prices.

Citi will be suspended for a month from participating in Japan's non-competitive auctions (I & II), liquidity enhancement auctions, auctions for buy-backs, and the meeting of JGB market special participants.

Japan's Financial Services Agency fined the U.S.-based bank JPY 133M ($1.2M) and told it to improve internal controls after it failed to detect manipulation of the Japanese government bond market, Bloomberg reports.