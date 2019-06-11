Morgan Stanley CEO warns of soft securities performance in Q2

Analysts may have their Q2 revenue estimates for Morgan Stanley's (MS +0.5% ) securities business set too high, CEO James Gorman said at a New York conference, according to the Financial Times.

"A lot of the analyst models have us beating the first quarter. I'd be very surprised if that happened," he said.

While it won't be a bad quarter in the securities business, he said, the macro environment "is challenged," with the IPO calendar essentially shut for several weeks and "lumpy" M&A activity.

Morgan Stanley is considering doing more with MUFG in Japanese global wealth management as one avenue of growth.