USDA releases WASDE report, lifting corn futures

Corn and wheat futures are higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest report on World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

U.S. corn production for the 2019-2020 marketing year is forecast to decline by 1.4B bushels to 13.7B bushels, which would be the lowest since 2015-16, as unprecedented planting delays through early June are expected to prevent some plantings and reduce yield prospects.

Total wheat production is now forecast at 1.9B bushels, up 5.8M bushels from the May forecast, with the outlook exports for 2019-20 unchanged at 900M bushels.

