J&J's Invokana shows CV benefit in type 2 diabetics with kidney disease

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CREDENCE, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.7% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' INVOKANA (canagliflozin) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease showed a positive effect cardiovascular (CV) risk. The data were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

A subgroup analysis showed that treatment with INVOKANA significantly reduced the risk of major CV events and kidney failure. The positive effect was observed in patients with CV risk factors but no history of CV disease as well as patients with history of CV disease. Specifically, the composite risk of CV death, heart attack or stroke was reduced by 32% in the primary prevention group and 15% in the secondary prevention group.

Treated patients also experienced 30% less risk of a composite of kidney disease measures (doubling of serum creatinine, end-stage kidney disease and renal or CV death).

In the overall population, patients receiving INVOKANA experienced 20% less risk of CV death, heart attack or stroke and 31% less risk of CV death or hospitalization for heart failure.

The FDA approved the CV benefit claim in October 2018.