Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards - Reuters

Citigroup (C +0.5% ) is teaming up with Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab (GRAB) to launch co-branded credit cards, in a drive to boost its Asian customer base, Reuters reports.

The U.S.-based bank aims to increase its Asian customer base by ~13% through partnerships with digital companies.

The Citi-Grab cards will be issued in the Philippines today and in Thailand later this year, with other Southeast Asian markets following.

“Today we have about 16M customers in Asia, and our aspiration is to increase this by about two million in the next few years through partnerships alone,” said Gonzalo Luchetti, Citi’s head of consumer banking for Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.