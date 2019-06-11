Restaurant sales bounce back in May

Same-store restaurant sales increased 1.1% in May, led by strong growth in the Mountain Plains part of the U.S, according to tracking conducted by TDn2K. The positive month followed a 0.4% decline in April.

Higher average spending per guest in May offset a 2.1% drop in same-store traffic.

Same-store traffic is down 2.6% on a rolling three-month basis.

TDn2K breakdown: "As we expected, May ratified that the relative strength continues for restaurants when it comes to sales momentum. What is even more encouraging for the industry was that in a month relatively free of external factors, such as winter storms and holiday shifts which have muddied the results in recent months, restaurants were able to post some encouraging sales growth."

Restaurant stocks: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO), Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR), Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), Del Frisco's Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO), Del Taco (TACO), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO), Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ:DAVE), FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI), J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), Pepper Food Service (NYSE:PFGC), Performance Food Group (PFGC), RCH Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK), Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM).