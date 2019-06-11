National Beverage responds to lawsuit

National Beverage (FIZZ -9.6% ) posts a response to a legal action brought against it from a former employee.

"All LaCroix beverages are now produced in cans without BPA liners. We began converting to BPA-free liners two years ago, and continued as suppliers were able to supply cans. As of April 2019, all cans produced for LaCroix products were produced without BPA liners. The FDA has stated BPA liners are safe and pose no risk at the trace levels found from its use in can linings of food and beverage products. False statements were made in litigation brought by a former employee seeking to extract a monetary recovery from the company. We intend to vigorously defend our company and our brands against false claims brought by this disgruntled former employee."

Shares of FIZZ traded at a 52-week low of $42.54 earlier in today's session, but have tracked higher following the response.