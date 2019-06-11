Wells Fargo struggles to find a new CEO - WSJ

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) is having a tough time recruiting a new CEO as two top candidates turned down the job of heading up the bank that's been plagued with a series of scandals in the past two and a half years, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

PNC Financial Services Group CEO William Demchak and former U.S. Bancorp CEO Richard Davis have passed on potentially replacing Timothy Sloan, who resigned in late March.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +0.3% ) Gordon Smith, who heads JPM's consumer banking unit, is reportedly still in the running, but has told confidants he's likely to stay where he is.

Among the challenges a new CEO faces: Dealing with a long to-do list from regulators, undergoing a vetting process by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, and repairing a corporate reputation after a number of problems were discovered after its fake-account scandal.

Another complicating factor is that Warren Buffett, who runs Wells Fargo's largest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway, has said the bank shouldn't hire anyone from Wall Street.

Last week, Reuters reported that the WFC's board is considering keeping interim CEO Allen Parker in the job permanently.