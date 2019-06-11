Pivotal Research warns on SpartanNash

Pivotal Research reiterates a Sell rating on SpartanNash (SPTN -1.2% ) and takes its price target on the food distributor down to a Street-low $10.

Analyst Ajay Jain: "We are fine tuning our price target for SPTN to $10 (from $12) based on a target multiple of 6.0x for CY19 (SPTN currently trades at a forward multiple of 6.5x). After further review of SPTN's latest results and based on current sector trading multiples, our FY19 and FY20 estimates for SPTN are more consistent with a $10 price target. SPTN has had eight consecutive quarters with disappointing earnings and weak guidance commentary. While a lot of is riding on the Project One cost reduction plan, we don’t expect any substantive impact until FY20 at the earliest. Relative to the current FY19 guidance range of $190-$205 million and adj. EPS of $1.20-$1.50, our below consensus estimates remain unchanged at $182 million and $1.16, respectively. SPTN still faces a wide range of operational challenges and an increasingly price competitive retail environment."

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating on SpartanNash is also flashing Bearish.