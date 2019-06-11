Uber CEO's options repricing - The Information

Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, Uber (UBER -0.4% ) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says, “The timing of our IPO was very much aligned with our president’s tariff wars, the same day. So I think we got caught up a bit in the market swirl. And there’s nothing you can do about that.”

He says last week's C-suite resignations were "tough changes but I think are absolutely the right changes for the next three to five years."

Earlier today, The Information reported on a filing showing Khosrowshahi's options on 750K Uber shares had an exercise price adjustment last month to $33.65/share. The options had a $41.65 exercise price when granted in 2017.

Uber says the repricing shortens the timeline over which they are granted from to seven years from 10 years, and there was no material change to the grant's total value.