Genfit defends elafibranor after CymaBay-linked selloff; shares off 14%

In the wake of a selloff stoked by disappointing results for CymaBay's (CBAY -45.4% ) NASH candidate seladelpar, Genfit SA (GNFT -14.2% ) has released a letter to investors aimed at clearing up any "confusion" with elafibranor. To wit:

FDA approval will be based on NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis via histological examination (evaluating tissue samples with a microscope). By this definition, elafibranor was successful in a Phase 2b study. An ongoing Phase 3, RESOLVE-IT, has the same endpoint. Preliminary data should be available by year-end.

The reduction in liver fat content, the endpoint in CymaBay's Phase 2b study that caused the selloff, is not considered a relevant efficacy endpoint by regulators.

It has also shown beneficial effects on HbA1C, insulin sensitivity and "bad cholesterol."