Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations

Another big bank executive warns of a subdued Q2 in trading and investment-banking revenue.

Citigroup (C +1.1% ) CFO Mark Mason said Q2 FICC, equities-trading, and investment-banking revenue will be down Y/Y.

Bloomberg reports comments from an investment conference.

Fixed income, currencies, and commodities, and equities revenue is down in mid-single digits, he said.

Investment-banking revenue, though down in the mid-teens range, won't decline as much as the rest of the industry, he said.

Earlier today Morgan Stanley and State Street toned down expectations for Q2.