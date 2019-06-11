Petrobras OKs Mero project phase 2 development off Brazil

Petrobras (PBR +2.8% ) and its partners say they have taken the final investment decision to develop the second phase of the Mero project in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

"The decision to launch Mero 2 comes as a new milestone in this large-scale project that will develop the giant oil resources of the Mero field," estimated at 3B-4B barrels says Arnaud Breuillac, head of exploration and production at partner Total (TOT +1.6% ).

PBR owns 40% of the Libra project, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and TOT each own 20%, and China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) each hold 10% stakes in the project.