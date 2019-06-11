Antero Resources wins narrow ruling from West Virginia Supreme Court

The West Virginia Supreme Court sided with Antero Resources (AR -1.4% ) yesterday in a case brought by a group of landowners but did not fully close off the ability of residents to use the courts to limit the effects of West Virginia's natural gas industry.

The court threw out a collection of lawsuits that argued AR's operations in the state's Cherry Camp area had created a nuisance, saying the company took appropriate and reasonable steps in drilling and pumping natural gas.

But the court did not address the overarching legal precedent of whether the developers had created a clear nuisance, instead making it clear that its ruling only affected the specific case.

In a ruling last week, the court said gas companies no longer may drill on one person's property to reach gas reserves underneath adjacent tracts without permission of the surface owner.