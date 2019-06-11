Late-stage study confirms safety profile of Novo's oral semaglutide

Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.5% ) announces positive results from the Phase 3 PIONEER 6 study evaluating the effect of oral semaglutide on cardiovascular (CV) risk. The data were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

The trial met the primary objective demonstrating non-inferiority (no worse than) to placebo in the incidence of major adverse CV events (MACE) (a composite of CV death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke).

Marketing applications in the U.S., Europe and Canada are under regulatory review.