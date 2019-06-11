Industrials pinned down by weakness among aerospace/defense stocks

Would-be merger partners United Technologies (UTX -3.9% ) and Raytheon (RTN -4.9% ) lead industrial as well as defense and aerospace names lower a day after Pres. Trump gave mixed signals on whether he believed the deal between the companies should go forward.

Boeing (BA -1.2% ) is weak following a relatively disappointing aircraft order update, while the likes of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics (GD -2.2% ), Harris (HRS -4.2% ) and L3 Technologies (LLL -4.3% ) may be weighed in part amid worries about a possible slowdown in Pentagon spending highlighted in a WSJ article today.

Analysts say the new UTX-RTN combination could add pressure to Boeing, which has been pressuring suppliers to cut costs even as the creation of ever-larger competitors has reduced its negotiating clout.

