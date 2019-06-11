Armada Hoffler preferred stock offering prices

Armada Hoffler Properties' (AHH +0.1% ) offering of 2.2M shares of preferred stock prices at $25.00 per share for net proceeds of ~$53.3M.

Granted greenshoe option for up to an addition 330,000 preferred shares.

The offering of shares of 6.75% series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock is expected to close on June 18, 2019.

Intends to use proceeds to fund part of the purchase price of the previously announced pending acquisition of Thames Street Wharf, an office building in Baltimore, MD.