NDR upgrades financials, cuts energy

Ned Davis Research is shifting 300 basis points of allocation from energy to financials, writes NDR consumer strategist Pat Tschosik in a note to clients.

Financial stocks raised to neutral from underweight, and energy cut to underweight from neutral.

With high inventories and a futures curve in backwardation (i.e., when the current spot price is higher than prices trading in the futures market), "it's hard to imagine WTI rising meaningfully," Tschosik writes.

Comparisons for energy companies get tougher in Q3 2019 as West Texas Intermediate crude oil averaged $70 per barrel in Q3 2018 vs. $53.25 now.

Financials, meanwhile, have low forward P/E ratio vs. peers; 2019 earnings estimates may have bottomed out as group's median EPS estimate this year exceeds that of the S&P 500.

ETFs: XLE, XLF, FAS, FAZ, VDE, ERX, OIH, VFH, ERY, DIG, UYG, BGR