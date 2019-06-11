Kudlow sees U.S. economy staying at 3% pace

The U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 even if the U.S. and China don't reach a deal," said Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, in a CNBC interview.

“I think we’re in very good shape and I think we’ll maintain a 3% growth pace this year," he said.

He sees "lower tax rates, massive deregulation, opening up the energy sector, and various trade reforms" fueling the growth.

Last Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report isn't cause for concern, he added.

“I wouldn’t put much stock in one month’s jobs number. There’s lots of other evidence” that points to a strong economy, including the better-than-expected NFIB small business survey and a record number of hirings in April, Kudlow said.

Just minutes before the close, the Dow and S&P 500 are flat and the Nasdaq is up less than 0.1%.