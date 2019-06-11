Gold Resource launched with Buy rating at Roth Capital

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO +12.5% ) surges after Roth Capital's Jake Sekelsky started coverage with a Buy rating and $6.50 price target.

Sekelsky sees GORO as a growing, financially sound company with a focus on free cash flow generation, and with a second production hub hitting stride in H2 2019, the analyst believes free cash flow generation is set to increase and that shares are set up for a re-rating.

GORO's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its SA Authors' Rating is Bullish, but the stock's Quant Rating is Very Bearish.