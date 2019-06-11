Real-estate market shift toward agents, away from brokerages - Stephens

Stephens analyst John Campbell cut his rating on Realogy (RLGY -0.6% ) to equal weight from overweight and raised Redfin (RDFN -1.9% ) to overweight from underweight, writing that companies that put consumers at the center of their strategy will benefit.

“We believe that Redfin and Zillow (Z -0.8% ) stand out as the clear longs from the standpoint of real consumer-driven change,” he wrote.

Partly because of Zillow's ability to add on services that anyone in the home real estate market needs, "we believe that the pendulum has clearly swing towards agents and away from brokerages," Campbell wrote.

Campbell rates Zillow an overweight rating with a price target of $57.

Redfin price target raised to $23 from $18.

Keeps overweight on Re/Max (RMAX +0.9% ), cuts price target to $37 from $45.

Cuts Realogy price target to $8 form $16.

Zillow Quant Rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Underperform)

Redfin Sell-side average rating Outperform (4 Buy, 2 Outperform, 7 Hold, 2 Underperform)

Realogy Sell-side average rating Underperform (4 Hold, 2 Underperform, 2 Sell)

Re/Max Sell-side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 2 Outperform, 5 Hold, 1 Underperform)