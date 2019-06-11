Dave & Buster's -16% after guidance cut

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales fell 0.3% in Q1 to fall short of the consensus expectation for a 1.6% gain. The shift of the Easter holiday was blamed in part for the shortfall.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 2.4% to $98M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, D&B sees full-year revenue of $1.365B to $1.390B vs. $1.37B to $1.40B prior and $1.40B consensus. Full-year net income of $103M to $113M is anticipated vs. $105M to $117M prior. 15 to 16 new D&B store openings are expected for the full year.

Shares of Dave & Buster's are down 15.95% in AH trading.

Previously: Dave & Buster's EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (June 11)