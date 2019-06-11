Stocks take a breather to settle marginally lower

Stocks ended slightly in the red after flipping between small gains and losses, with the Dow snapping a six-session winning streak and the S&P 500 ending a five-day run.

"The conviction behind this uptrend isn't really there because of the inconsistent messages," says Cresset Capital founding partner and CEO Jack Albin. "When the market is driven by headlines and not fundamentals, it keeps investors and traders off balance."

Most of the S&P 500 sectors finished near their unchanged marks, with consumer staples (+0.4%), consumer discretionary (+0.3%) and communication services (+0.3%) outperforming the broader market, while industrials (-0.9%) and utilities (-0.7%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed, with the two-year yield adding 3 bps to 1.93% while the 10-year yield finished flat at 2.14%.

U.S. WTI crude oil gained a penny to $53.27/bbl.