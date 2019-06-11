PBF Energy to create West Coast system with deal for Shell Martinez refinery

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) agrees to acquire the 157K bbl/day Martinez refinery in northern California and related logistics assets from Shell Oil Products for an up-front acquisition price of $900M-$1B.

In addition to the up-front consideration, PBF says a number of unique transaction terms will drive incremental value and reduce its invested capital; in particular, direct and indirect Q1 2020 turnaround costs and certain additional future capital expenses will be funded by the seller.

PBF says the purchase will raise its total throughput capacity to more than 1M bbl/day, and the refinery is a high-conversion 157K bbl/day, dual-coking facility with a Nelson Complexity Index of 16.1, making it one of the most complex refineries in the U.S.