Carlyle Group sees beating $100B fundraising goal

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) co-CEO Glenn Youngkin said the Washington-based private equity firm is likely to raise ~$110B by year-end.

"Our investors are shifting, truly shifting, allocations away from lesser performing areas into private capital," he said.

While the company's portfolio growth has slowed, "it's still growing at a solid clip," Youngkin said at a conference in New York.

He doesn't see the economy around the world stalling. "Couple that with very low interest rates, and an enormous amount of liquidity in the world today, and we conclude this low growth, low interest rate, high valuation environment has a prospect of continuing for quite a while."