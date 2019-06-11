U.S. crude supply rose 4.8M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.85M barrels of oil for the week ending June 7, following a 3.55M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 830K barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 3.46M barrels, while Cushing inventories had a build of 2.36M barrels.

WTI crude recently traded at $52.97/bbl, below today's $53.27 Nymex settlement price.

