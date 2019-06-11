Hulu, FX buy rights to show Lions Gate films - report

Hulu and cable's FX -- both now under control of media giant Disney (NYSE:DIS) -- have jointly bought the rights to show recently released movies made by Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B), The Information reports.

Epix (OTC:MGMB) currently holds those rights. The new deal begins next year.

Such a move points to an ongoing power shift toward streaming services, as such films (in that recently released window) previously went to premium cable networks like HBO, Showtime, Stars and Epix.