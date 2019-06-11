Hulu, FX buy rights to show Lions Gate films - report

Hulu and cable's FX -- both now under control of media giant Disney (NYSE:DIS) -- have jointly bought the rights to show recently released movies made by Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B), The Information reports.
Epix (OTC:MGMB) currently holds those rights. The new deal begins next year.
Such a move points to an ongoing power shift toward streaming services, as such films (in that recently released window) previously went to premium cable networks like HBO, Showtime, Stars and Epix.
After hours: LGF.B -1.8%.
