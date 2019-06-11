Plains' Cactus II pipeline set to begin partial ops in late Q3

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) COO Chris Chandler says the company's Cactus II crude oil pipeline will begin partial service late in Q3 2019.

The COO says PAA has completed ~90% of construction of the 670K bbl/day pipeline, which runs from the Permian Basin to the Corpus Christi, Tex., area.

Last week, U.S. regulators partially approved the proposed rate structure and terms of service for Cactus II but did not approve PAA's request for the option to hold another open season to solicit shipper commitments.