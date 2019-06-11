Apple in talks to buy key Intel modem unit - report

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in talks to buy a key modem unit at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), in what could spur internal plans for modem development, The Information reports.

Intel is considering selling its modem business in parts, and the report notes Apple is in discussions to buy the German operations -- the foundation of Intel's business because of its acquisition of Infineon's modem operations there.

Any deal would mean hundreds of modem engineers flowing to Apple, the report notes.