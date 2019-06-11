Alberta government seeking to offload crude-by-rail contracts, Kenney says

Alberta's provincial government has started talks about Canadian oil producers taking over crude-by-rail contracts signed by the previous government, says Premier Jason Kenney, following a campaign promise to scrap the former government's $3.7B crude-by-rail deals.

The New Democratic Party government curtailed production amid a major pipeline bottleneck that adding to the price discount on Canadian barrels vs. U.S. oil and signed deals to lease 4,400 rail cars that would transport Alberta crude to market, before the party was defeated in an April election.

The two largest contracts signed were with Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to start transporting 20K bbl/day next month, ramping up to 120K bbl/day by mid-2020.

Kenney also says the NDP's oil production curtailments may need to continue longer than was anticipated in light of the one-year delay in the Line 3 replacement.