Hang Seng falls 2% as protests intensify

The benchmark Hang Seng Index gave up 2.1% overnight as protests against the territory’s controversial extradition law shut down key parts of the city.

Financial institutions also scrambled for liquid assets, triggering interbank interest rates in the city to shoot up across the curve, with the one-month and two-month HIBOR reaching their highest level since late 2008.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam argues the legislation is necessary to close a legal loophole that makes the city a refuge to criminals, but opponents say its approval would tear down the legal wall intended to keep Hong Kong's justice system separate from China's.

