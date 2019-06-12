FTC opposes Qualcomm antitrust request

The FTC has asked District Judge Lucy Koh to deny Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) request to delay enforcement of an antitrust ruling handed down in May, announcing that it was in the public interest because an appeal could take years.

LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) reiterated the view of the FTC, saying it could be forced into signing another unfair deal unless Koh's protections remain in place.

On May 28, Qualcomm asked to put the sweeping antitrust decision on hold as it would "radically restructure its business relationships" in ways that would be impossible to reverse if it wins an appeal.