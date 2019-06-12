KKR to buy out Axel Springer minorities

KKR is seeking to buy out minority shareholders of Axel Springer (OTC:AXELF) in a deal that would value the German publisher at about €6.8B.

The private-equity firm offered to pay €63 a share in cash - a 13% premium over Tuesday's close and about 40% more than the price before reports surfaced of the talks last month.

In Germany, Springer remains best known for Bild, Europe's biggest-selling daily thanks to its political scoops, witty headlines, and paparazzi shots of celebrities.

While the publication's print sales have dropped in the past decade, CEO Mathias Doepfner has made up some of that lost revenue with fees paid by more than 500K web subscribers.