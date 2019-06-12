IPO news: Tobacco, chat and cyber

Shares in the international unit of China National Tobacco - a state monopoly that accounts for 40% of global cigarette production - jumped as much as 10% in their trading debut in Hong Kong, in a limp day for Asia stocks that saw the Hang Seng index slide 1.9% .

Cybersecurity group CrowdStrike (CRWD), which will begin trading today on the Nasdaq, priced its IPO above its expected price range at $34 per share, raising $612M and valuing the company at $6.8B.

A Bloomberg report also suggested that Slack Technologies (WORK) will be valued by investors at $16B-$17B when it lists its shares publicly next week.