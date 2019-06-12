Oil execs discuss future of Vaca Muerta

Executives from major oil companies are expected to descend today on the southern province of Neuquen, Argentina, for a conference that will discuss the future of Vaca Muerta, a formation that could house one of the biggest reserves of shale gas and oil in the world.

Businessmen want to be confirm the next government, whoever takes office in December, will respect current contracts and keep Vaca Muerta as a strategic resource to help the country become a net energy exporter.

ExxonMobil yesterday proceeded with its Vaca Muerta expansion, detailing a project that's expected to produce as much as 55,000 boe/d within 5 years.