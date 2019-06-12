Norway fund may have to offload Glencore stake

Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund may have to sell its $1B stake in commodities giant Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) under a center-right government plan expected to be adopted today by Norway's parliament.

The fund would also have to sell its 2.16% holding in miner Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY), worth $620M.

The proposed tighter ethical investing rules would prohibit investments in companies that derive more than 30% of their revenue from coal, mine more than 20M tons of coal annually or generate more than 10 GW of power with coal.