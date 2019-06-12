Boris Johnson sets out leadership bid

Breaking his relative silence in the race thus far, British ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson will launch his campaign today for the Conservative Party leadership, with investors trying to gauge just how much appetite he has for a no-deal Brexit.

His insistence on leaving the EU on Oct. 31, plus a threat to withhold payment of the U.K.'s divorce bill have all raised concerns among party moderates and in business, but they resonate with grass roots Tories who are firmly right-wing and anti-EU.

Sterling +0.2% to 1.2743.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP