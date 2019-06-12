Tariff threat has Nintendo move production

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is shifting some production of its Switch videogame console to Southeast Asia from China to limit the impact of possible U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electronics, people who work on Nintendo's supply chain told WSJ.

It's not alone. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group said yesterday that it was ready to move assembly of Apple's iPhones out of China if necessary, and Japan's Sharp, which is controlled by Foxconn, said last week that it planned to move production of personal computers to Taiwan or Vietnam.