Futures dip after snapping winning streak

Market focus is turning back to trade developments after President Trump said he was holding up a trade agreement with China and reiterated his stance that there might be no deal at all.

The tough line on trade talks caused U.S. markets yesterday to close back at the starting line, while DJIA futures are now pointing to a 62-point decline at the open.

Analysts are also starting to reassess the June market comeback, with some saying it doesn't quite make sense. "This rally is not fundamentally backed. Instead what we are seeing is a bunch of people getting swung around and now they are chasing stocks higher," said Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report.

Oil is down 2.7% at $51.81/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1340/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.12%.

