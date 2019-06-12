Dassault Systemes agrees to buy Medidata Solutions

It's official! Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) has agreed to buy Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO), a U.S. software company dealing in the sphere of clinical trials, in a record deal for the company worth $5.8B on an enterprise value basis.

"Medidata’s leading position in clinical trials complements our life sciences solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE collaborative platform,"said DCEO Bernard Charles.

Dassault Systemes has been on the takeover trail of late, and its acquisition of Medidata follows earlier takeovers of other software companies such as Trace Software and Argosim.