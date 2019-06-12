Alexandria Real Estate Equities to open second LaunchLabs in New York City

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) has strategically partnered with Columbia University to open Alexandria LaunchLabs, the premier life science startup platform, at the university in the spring of 2020.

Alexandria LaunchLabs will increasingly focus on promising life science startups emerging from Columbia and peer institutions.

The full-service platform will offer member companies 14,000 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space, sophisticated mentorship and access to Alexandria's expansive network, as well as strategic investment capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform, the company's innovative seed-stage funding model.

Source: Press Release