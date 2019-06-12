FDA accepts Roche's Rituxan application for two rare pediatric blood disorders

Under Priority Review status, the FDA has accepted Genentech, a member of the Roche Group's (OTCQX:RHHBY), sBLA for the use of Rituxan (rituximab), in combination with glucocorticoids (GCC), for the treatment of granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) in children two years of age and older.

Rituxan is currently indicated for the treatment of four autoimmune indications. If approved, this would be the first pediatric indication for Rituxan.

Genentech and Biogen collaborate on Rituxan in U.S. However, it is co-marketed by Chugai and Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd. in Japan.